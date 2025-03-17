The Nigeria Optometrists Association (NOA), Taraba State Chapter, has decried the alarming rate of glaucoma prevalence among Nigerians and called on Government at all levels to take urgent and proactive steps towards addressing the menace.

Angela Oleka, Chairperson, Nigeria Optometrists Association (NOA), Taraba State Chapter, made the call at a Screening Exercise conducted for patients for glaucoma in Jalingo, which formed part of week-long activities that marked the 2025 World Glaucoma Week in the State

The Optometrist noted that recent findings had shown that nine out of ten persons walk about ignorantly with glaucoma, leading cause of irreversible blindness.

She urged Nigerians to stay away from seeking help through herbs whenever they have eye challenge but always go for check up of their eyes at least once in a year, emphasising that early detection of glaucoma, was key to preserving their sights

“The leading cause of irreversible blindness is glaucoma. Unfortunately, recent findings revealed that nine in ten persons move about with glaucoma without their knowledge. This is because, the silent killer sometime comes without any symptom. So people may go about their normal businessess without any urge to go and check their eyes.

“As part of activities marking the 2025 glaucoma day, we decided to embark on creation of awareness and screening of patients to identify those living with glaucoma and we are surprised that the prevalence of this disease is alarming”, she decried

While calling on Government at all levels to take proactive steps towards curbing the prevalence of glaucoma in the country, Angela lamented that “here in Taraba State, we have only three optometrists apart from the ones employed by Federal Government at Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

“This is not good enough. They are grossly inadequate. There is need for more Eye care professionals at our Primary Health Care Centres, PHCs across the State so that they will have direct contact with patients at ward level, where they can easily run to check their eyes

“We at NOA, Taraba State chapter are ready to partner with the government to get professionals who are ready and willing to come to Taraba even to stay in the villages and help our people if the state government is also ready and willing”, she said.

