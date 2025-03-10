The federal government has urged Nigerians to undergo early eye check-ups and seek prompt treatment to prevent irreversible blindness, stating that glaucoma cases is on the rise across the country.

Iziaq Salako, minister of state for health and social welfare, while expressing concern over the increasing prevalence of the disease warned that Nigerians are genetically predisposed to glaucoma, making early detection and management crucial, and encouraged the public to take advantage of free screenings and report symptoms such as blurred vision, eye pain, or loss of peripheral sight to healthcare facilities.

Salako raised this concern at a briefing to mark the 2025 World Glaucoma Week in Abuja. He was represented by Akpan Nse, director of Port Health Services.

“Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and the leading cause of irreversible blindness in Nigeria. With early detection, it can be managed, but without intervention, it silently steals sight,” he stated.

According to the Nigerian Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey (2005–2007), glaucoma accounts for 16.7% of blindness cases in the country. Globally, over 60.5 million people are affected, with 87% of cases recorded in developing countries.

Salako highlighted several risk factors for glaucoma, including: Age (above 40 years), Family history, Elevated eye pressure, Diabetes and hypertension, Refractive errors, and Prolonged use of corticosteroids.

He emphasised that Africans are at a higher risk of developing early and aggressive forms of the disease, underscoring the need for regular eye examinations.

“The risk factors associated with glaucoma include African ancestry, which means virtually all Nigerians are at risk. Additionally, increasing age (over 40 years) and recent studies indicate an earlier onset and more severe course in persons of African descent,” he explained.

To combat the disease, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced the launch of the National Glaucoma Screening and Treatment Guidelines, which have been distributed to all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ministry said it has also implemented targeted screening initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy programmes to improve access to eye care. In addition, it is leveraging technology and prioritising research to enhance patient outcomes.

“As part of this year’s World Glaucoma Week, we aim to educate the public about the dangers of glaucoma, the importance of regular eye check-ups, and provide screening and spectacles where required,” Salako added.

The government urged all Nigerians, particularly those over 40 and those with a family history of glaucoma, to prioritise regular eye tests and take proactive steps to protect their vision.

