Ogun moves against unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions

Worried by the increasing number of unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortion among the youths, the Ogun State Government says it will focus and capture more adolescents in its family planning initiatives and programmes.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola made this revelation in Abeokuta at a meeting with the State’s Technical Working Group on Reproductive Health, to draft the 2020-2024 Costed Implementation Plan (CIP).

Ogunsola who noted that the document would be a road map for effective reproductive health /family planning activities, emphasised the need for sexual and reproductive health education, as well as uptake of modern contraceptive methods for adolescent and women of childbearing age, to discourage them from patronising quacks, especially patent medicine practitioners.

“Ogun State being a front liner in family planning programmes has been proactive and we have what we call the Costed Implementation Plan document that is like an advocacy tool for us. The document contains what we need to provide comprehensive family planning service for our women, and we have commenced the process of reviewing it to meet the current realities’’, he said.