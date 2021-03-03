Ogun creating more industrial clusters for investors – Abiodun

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, says his administration is creating different industrial clusters across the state to provide a conducive business environment for investors.

Abiodun, who stated this when he received the management of Mikano International Limited, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abeokuta, expressed the optimism that the state would soon be open for an industrial revolution.

He said that aside from the Agbara industrial cluster, others would be sited along the EpeIjebu-ode axis, Magboro and the Interchange axis.

“We are creating different industrial clusters around the state. Before we had the Agbara industrial clusters and now we have the new interchange. We have identified different other clusters; we have what we call Ijebu Cluster, which will be along the Epe-Ijebu-ode road. We also have a Remo cluster somewhere around the agro airport that is coming up. We have the Magboro cluster which is around MFM,” he said.

The governor said that his administration also embarked on road infrastructure and also created an Energy and Electricity Board to identify locations where gas pipelines could be extended to.

“This administration is investor-friendly. As a matter of fact, our vision is very specific and targeted towards bringing investors and creating an enabling environment for investors in the state.”

Mofid Karameh, chairman and chief executive officer, Mikano International Limited, acknowledged the state’s deliberate attempt at making the business environment conducive for investors.