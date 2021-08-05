Nursing mothers urged to sustain regular breastfeeding for children’s effective growth

The only sure way to enhance effective growth of a child is for nursing mothers to ensure proper breastfeeding of their children with natural milk for the first six months of their lives.

Toufick Ogunkunle, a paediatric consultant with the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), gave the advice to mark the world breastfeeding week in Lafia.

The World Breastfeeding Day is an annual event, which is normally celebrated in more than 120 countries in the world with this year themed ‘Protect Breastfeed: A Shared Responsibility.’

Ogunkunle explained that the essence of the week is to sensitize breastfeeding mothers to be proactive in breastfeeding their babies to promote the effective growth of the child.

The consultant who emphasized the value of breastfeeding to mothers, as well as children, said, the first six months should be exclusive breastfeeding and subsequently could be supplemented breastfeeding measures for at least one year or two.

He, however, cautioned women to always have time for their babies towards ensuring effective growth and their general well-being.

“Feeding them with their Natural Milk will add value to their brain and their health status.

“Some mothers usually start with water at the first stage of feeding the baby, which he said might affect the child indirectly.”

A nursing mother, Blessing Ene who just gave birth three-four days back explained her experience of childbirth and encouraged mothers to always remember the pains they went through during delivery and ensure they breastfeed their children as described by the specialist doctor.

“I Just gave birth the day before yesterday. I started with breast milk and I will do it regularly until my child comes of age because I want my child to be healthy and strong,” she said.