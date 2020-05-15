Nurses score self high in fight against COVID-19

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has scored self high in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Catherine Eseine, chairman, Edo state council of the association gave the union a pat on the back in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, to mark the 2020 International Nurses Day.

Eseine, who commended members for the efforts so far in the fight against the deadly disease noted that nurses across the globe and particular in Nigeria have put in their best to complement the efforts of other health personnel in the frontline in the management of the pandemic.

While noting that this year’s theme, “Nurses: A voice to lead, nursing the world to health”, she opined that nurses in Edo state have demonstrated unwavering commitment in collaborating with other health workers to contain the virus.

According to her, the 12th of May every year is celebrated around the world as “International Nurses Day” being the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the mother of modern nursing.

“This year was also designated. The Year of the Nurse and Midwife’ by the World Health Organisation in honour of 200th anniversary of her birth and also in recognition of the contributions of nurses and the risks associated with nursing shortages.

“I salute all of you as frontline health workers, especially those directly involved in rendering services at the various isolation centers across the state, putting your lives on the line to care for others at this very critical period in our nation and world.

“I have no doubt that through your efforts in collaboration with other health workers, we shall win this battle in no distant time”, she said.

She however, urged all residents to observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including use of facemasks, regular handwashing with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.