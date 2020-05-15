Tips for travel after coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions are lifted 

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected global travel and brought the world to a standstill. About ninety per cent of world population lives in countries with travel restrictions. Tourism sector including the airlines, travel companies and hospitality businesses have been adversely affected by the effect of the lockdown with massive job losses. Large proportions of travellers have had to cancel or postpone scheduled trips. Worldwide, airports are ghostly quiet, hosting only a small proportion of the number of travellers who routinely passed through them.

When the coronavirus pandemic eases or travel restrictions are lifted, people will travel again but it will not be the same, as travel will not be quick to return to normal. Travellers will have totrust that boarding a plane or cruise is safe and they will be able to enter destination country. New health safety protocol will need to be put in place by the countries, government and travel industry which are not yet agreed on at the moment and travellers need to be aware of these information before they set out on their travels. How soon will travels to return to normal? According to a research by International Air Transportation Association (IATA) which represent global airlines, just 14% of travellers say they will resume travel as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Travel experts believe that it could be several years before people take to the skies again in the numbers they did previously. It is also believed that the travel experience could be permanently transformed perhaps more than it was after 9/11 terrorist attacks. Then the concern was security, now the concerns are how to ensure passengers both feel and are safe from the coronavirus.

New health protocols will be put in place which might include digital identity and biometrics technologies. However, these tools will only be effective if users feel their data is protected. While there a lot of uncertainties as to what these regulations are, with the unavailability of a proven effective vaccines presently, humans might have to learn to live with the coronavirus including travels as lockdowns will not continue forever.

To prepare for when you travel again, here are tips to stay safe when you travel.

Check the official Government Travel guidelines: Before you travel anywhere you should always check your country official government guidelines. If it is stated that you should not travel, then do not travel.

Visit the WHO website: The World Health Organisation provides information about diseases including pandemics. It is an authoritative resource to use to learn more about health-related issues before travel.

Make sure your insurance is valid: This will even be more important when travelling during or after a pandemic. Ensure you understand the policy details, if the insurance covers the country you wish to visit as well looking out for anything that might invalidate your insurance. Note that if you travel against the government guideline your insurance will not cover you.

Potentially go somewhere closer to home: It might be wiser to travel a bit closer to home rather internationally initially meaning, that if the pandemic or lockdowns or other national emergency kick off again it will be easier to return home.

Book hotels, attractions and flights with free cancellation or changes: These are additional precautions as they provide extra protection in case your plan changes.

Go on small group tours: When it becomes possible to travel again, countries may still have some restrictions on social distancing. Hence, large tours might not be allowed. Find out the destination country’s regulations before you travel.

Follow only trustworthy news outlet: To stay informed before your travels on events around the world, make sure you follow only trustworthy news source. There are usually lots of fake news during a crisis.

Continue to improve your general hygiene: That travel has resumed does not mean the recommended precautions should be discarded. It is important to still wear a face mask, wash hands regularly, avoid crowded areas and carry a sanitizer. Improved hygiene after the pandemic should be a lifestyle.

Remember to keep other safe travel health tips including safe eating and drinking and personal protective measure.

Adeniyi Bukola