Nigeria Heart Foundation in pact with Power Oil to boost cardiac health

Power Oil, one of the leading healthy vegetable oil brands in Nigeria, has entered into an agreement with the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Nigeria Heart Foundation to promote heart health among Nigerians.

Speaking about the partnership in Lagos recently, Shravan Kumar, brand manager of Power Oil, said the tripartite partnership resulted in the unveiling of Cardiac Emergency Response Boxes, a heartfelt gift dedicated to the nation.

According to Kumar, the Response Boxes signify a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionising emergency cardiac care nationwide.

Kumar said that the boxes will be strategically positioned in bustling areas in the country, and they will serve as lifelines that deliver crucial emergency aid to individuals experiencing heart attacks.

“This initiative embodies our collective commitment to ensuring the well-being of every Nigerian. It is a testament to our shared responsibility in safeguarding lives,” Kumar said.

The collaboration of Power Oil, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Nigeria Heart Foundation signifies a watershed moment in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

Together, both parties will set off the charge to ensure swift and effective cardiac emergency care for all Nigerians, fostering a healthier, heart-conscious nation.