NCDC launches emergency response as Lassa fever cases spike

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared an emergency response to Lassa fever after the country recorded a surge in the number of confirmed cases.

The center on Wednesday activated the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to respond to the outbreak in some parts of the country after a joint risk assessment with partners and sister agencies.

As of January 23, data from the NCDC show that a total of 115 cases and 26 deaths have been reported from the disease, with fatality at 22.6 percent. These cases were reported in 30 local government areas (LGAs) across 11 states.

The reports in weeks one and two show the highest number of confirmed cases recorded in the last four years for the same period. For instance, in the first week of 2022, 48 cases were recorded compared to the nine cases recorded in week one of 2021.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents infected with the Lassa fever virus. Person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in a hospital environment with inadequate infection control measures.

Like several other countries in West Africa, the disease is endemic in Nigeria and is often recorded during the dry season, often between November and May.

Lassa fever presents initially like any other febrile illness such as malaria. Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

The time between infection and the appearance of symptoms of the disease is between three to 21 days. However, early treatment and diagnosis increase the chances of survival.

To reduce the risk of the spread of the disease, the NCDC has advised Nigerians to ensure proper environmental sanitation; dispose of refuse properly, store foodstuff like rice, garri, beans, and corn, among other raw foods, in containers with tight-fitting lids.

Nigerians are also urged to avoid bush burning, eliminate rats in homes and communities by setting rat traps and other means, and practice good personal hygiene like frequent hand-washing with soap under running water or use of hand sanitizers when appropriate.

The center urges Nigerians to visit the nearest health facility if they notice any of the signs and symptoms of Lassa fever, and avoid self-medication.

It also advised that healthcare workers practice standard precautions and to maintain a high index of suspicion at all times.

Since 2016, the NCDC said it had worked hard to improve diagnostic capacity for the disease. There are currently, seven laboratories that can conduct confirmatory tests for Lassa fever in Nigeria and are coordinated by the NCDC National Reference Laboratory. This has improved active case detection for the disease.