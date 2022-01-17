Oyo moves to contain spread of Lassa fever

The Oyo State government says it has set up a surveillance system across all its local governments to curtail the spread of the reported outbreak of Lassa fever in Iwajowa local government area of the state.

The commissioner for health, Bode Ladipo, who stated this in a statement, on Monday, also called on the residents of the state to remain calm, as the government was doing everything to contain the virus.

According to him, the ministry of health has repositioned doses of antiviral agents for the treatment of the reported cases, adding that personal protective devices have also been provided for healthcare workers at Iwere Ile and Iganna.

He, therefore, advised the general public to refer cases to the nearest government hospitals for free and quality care, and also call: 09058704101, 08025245800, and 08073431342 for immediate action.