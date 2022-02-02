National Assembly delegation visits Emzor ultra-modern factory, commends pharmaceutical company

A delegation from the National Assembly has recently visited the Emzor Pharmaceutical Company’s ultra-modern Pharma Factory known as the Emzor Campus along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The delegation led by Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Federal Republic of Nigeria commended the pharmaceutical giant for its strides in the country’s healthcare industry.

In a press briefing, Senator Oloriegbe reiterated the importance of health security, stressing that during the covid-19 lockdown, the health insecurity of import-dependent countries became evident.

He stated that health security is of great importance in any nation, adding that the Emzor factory is a major achievement for the health security of the country.

Speaking also, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, chairman, House Committee on Health, Federal Republic of Nigeria said that his confidence is restored in the health sector considering the number of products the factory now manufactures not only for the local market but also internationally.

The Emzor Campus is a World Health Organisation’s (WHO) compliant factory and it is sited on more than 60 Hectares of land at the Shagamu Interchange of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and is the largest pharmaceutical facility in West Africa.

The factory is also (cGMP) compliant and has already manufactured and supplied millions of doses of medication ranging from antimalarials, paediatric care, vitamins, and antiretrovirals to various international organizations through partnerships for public health intervention.

Uzoma Ezeoke, a pharmacy and Emzor’s executive director-general duties took the statesmen on a tour of the factory.

Read also: We’ll continue to provide funds to improve our health sector – Gbajabiamila

In his presentation, Ezeoke talked about Emzor group’s journey from inception as a sales company to manufacturing and exporting company to Africa, Europe, and America.

He added that Emzor now has API Manufacturing Technology Transfer and licensing agreement with India’s Mangalam Drugs & Organic Limited to locally manufacture and distribute Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (4 API’s) for the treatment and prevention of malaria.

According to him, this has led to the development of a world-class API manufacturing facility in compliance with international standards and the first of its kind in Sub- Saharan Africa.

“This agreement affirms Emzor’s long-standing position to strengthen the Pharma sector in Africa.”

Ahmed Tijani Mora, a professor, and chairman of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria was also among the delegation that visited the company’s ultra-modern factory.