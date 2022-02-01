We’ll continue to provide funds to improve our health sector – Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the National Assembly will continue to provide funds to strengthen the Nigerian health sector.

Gbajabiamila said since the inception of the 9th House, there have been a lot of unprecedented interventions in the health sector, including addressing issues related to strike action by health workers.

The speaker who spoke at the closing ceremony of a 3-day training for health workers in Plateau State held in Jos on Monday said the Nigerian health sector needs a lot in terms of infrastructure and others.

Gbajabiamila noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the country’s health institutions, which necessitated some interventions from the House.

He said: “We’re all aware that in Nigeria, we have health problems: problems with our infrastructure, problems with our health personnel and so many other things.

“But in the last couple of years, the covid pandemic exposed the underbelly of our health institutions. It was that covid experience, I believe, that triggered a lot of interventions that the House of Representatives and my office have made in the health sector.

“We have our Legislative agenda in the House of Representatives and health reform is a cardinal part of our Legislative Agenda. We have been doing all we can in terms of budgeting and other things. It was because of the deficit that we faced that we approved a lot of money to go into the health sector.

“It may not be enough, but we’re going to continue. We’re trying to tighten some of our laws. I make bold to say that we’ve been very supportive of the health workers.

“Never before has the House of Representatives involved itself with the health sector in Nigeria, including trying to resolve health issues and getting involved in the strike action between health workers and the government. There are a lot of those interventions,” he said.

Accompanied by his wife, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, the speaker enjoined the NMA to join forces with the National Assembly to tighten health laws to enable some health workers to sit up.

In a remark at the event, Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State, who was represented by Sonni Tyoden, his deputy, said the training has been very engaging, revealing and educative for the participants.

While commending the speaker for setting the pace for strengthening healthcare workers, the governor said the training would help eliminate negligence and promote good medical practices.

“This will help in improving the health indices in the state and the country as a whole,” he said.