MyCare Assistant unveils digital platform to drive healthcare quality

MyCare Assistant, a fully digital-driven healthcare solution company, has unveiled a Learning Management System to drive the quality healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The firm provides and trains caregivers who give palliative care, respite care, elderly care, dementia care, discharge recovery support, mental health service, and creative support.

Mycare said it has partnered with the American Caregiver Association – a leading global accredited caregiver association, whose primary role is to educate and certify caregivers for a diverse portfolio, such as work and family caregiving which backs the newly developed digital platform for caregivers.

Speaking on the partnership, Abiola Ayilara, chief executive officer, MyCare Assistant stated that “At MyCare Assistant, we believe that reliable and evidence-based healthcare begins with quality staff and an efficient client care journey.”

“This is the priority reason we partnered with a foremost reputable care organization with over 40 years of professional experience in superior caregiving hereby developing the Learning Management system digital platform for caregivers to have a solid knowledge of all it entails to be a healthcare professional.”

She added that the Learning Management system will further enable Mycare to provide a well-rounded learning experience with ACA modules for its local context whilst maintaining international standards. “The aim is to equip caregivers with the right knowledge, attitude, and professional qualities in the care of patients,” she said.

“In addition, clients are assured that care assistants are certified to carry out their duties based on international standards”, she enthused.

The digital platform is said to be on the back of a series of high-impact tests, processes, and procedures that places the firm on a higher and more reputable pedestal to further provide superior healthcare solutions that align with global best practices.