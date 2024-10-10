More Nigerians becoming depressed, attempt suicide due to hardship – FG

The minister, represented by Daju Kachallom, parmanent secretary of the ministry, said that over 20 percent of Nigerians suffer from mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

According to him, these conditions have often been neglected, while stigma has silenced many who need help. Pate said suicide, one of the most tragic consequences of untreated mental health issues, is particularly alarming among the youth.

“One of the gravest consequences of untreated mental health conditions is suicide, and this is often driven by untreated depression, substance abuse and the overwhelming pressures faced by our people. Young Nigerians in particular are at risk as they grapple with challenges related to education, employment and societal expectations. But it’s not just the youth, its everybody,” he said.

Pate emphasised the need to prioritise mental health in the workplace in line with the 2024 theme which focuses on workplace.

The minister stressed that mental health is just as important as physical health, noting that workplaces should be supportive environments that promote well-being.

“By prioritising mental health in workplaces, we can improve the well-being of our citizens and the performance of our economy,” the minister explained. He assured that government will work towards ensuring that all workplaces are conducive for Nigerians.

The minister also launched the contextualized WHO Mental Health Action Program (MHGAP2), which will equip health care workers across Nigeria with the skills and resources needed to prevent and manage suicide and other mental health conditions.

This, according to him, is a critical step in scaling up evidence-based interventions at the grassroots level, providing support to those most in need. The WHO estimates that untreated mental health issues cost the global economy over $1 trillion annually. However, Pate said the cost for Nigeria is not just financial but also human, noting that workers who struggle with mental health conditions are often less productive, more likely to lose work, and in severe cases, may even be at risk of suicide.

Also speaking at the event, the permanent secretary, who was represented by Chukwuma Anyaike, director of public health, emphasised that the 2024 theme speaks volumes to a challenge that affects all, including employers, employees, policymakers, and indeed the society at large.