Mental health advocacy takes center stage at University of Lagos

On January 31, 2024, Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) in collaboration with Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) spearheaded the ‘You Are Not Alone’ mental health awareness drive at the University of Lagos.

The event, aimed at spotlighting the significance of mental well-being, gathered professionals and students alike to foster dialogue and provide resources for mental health care.

“Maintaining optimal mental health is vital for thriving in society. To survive daily stress effectively, it is essential to cultivate positive coping mechanisms and embrace mindful living. Giving sufficient time to prioritise a healthy lifestyle becomes necessary in this quest,” emphasised a spokesperson from the organising team.

Dignitaries, including Abolarin Abimbola(Dr. Mrs.) from Lagos State Ministry of Education, Umar Adisa and G.A Akinbode from the University of Lagos, Abiodun Oguntola from MANI, and Oluwatomilayo Awodoyin, a Clinical Psychologist, graced the occasion, reflecting a diverse array of expertise and perspectives.

“Mental health challenges have no boundaries,” remarked Abimbola. “Navigating the landscape of mental health stigma requires collective effort and NOSL’s ‘You Are Not Alone’ is a positive initiative in mental health support. This will help to encourage dialogues and welcome different perspectives, which can reduce discrimination.”

The event featured a unique approach by inviting both mental health professionals and students to share their expertise and personal stories, fostering an environment of truthfulness and understanding.

Akinbode highlighted, “In a world where mental health challenges persist, NOSL’s initiative will act as a guiding force and illuminate the avenues towards a benevolent future. We appreciate NOSL for inviting the students who play an integral part in shaping societal attitudes towards mental health, where mental well-being is prioritised and identified.”

Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), Nigeria’s youth-run mental health organization, underscored the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues and creating an environment conducive to seeking care without fear of discrimination.

“NOSL believes that mental health conversation is fundamental,” expressed a representative from NOSL. “The company is poised to make an everlasting impression, an unwavering commitment to long-term sustainability to value psychological well-being and support mental health challenges.”

The event concluded with a call to action, emphasising the role of each individual in fostering awareness, unlearning misconceptions, and engaging in collaborative efforts towards a more caring and inclusive society.