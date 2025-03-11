The Kebbi State Government has confirmed that 26 people have died following a suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in the local government areas of Aliero, Gwandu, and Jega.

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a severe infection that causes inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is typically caused by bacteria or viruses and can spread from person to person.

Symptoms include fever, intense headaches, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. Without prompt treatment, the disease can lead to severe complications or death.

Speaking at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Yanusa Ismail, the State Commissioner for Health, confirmed that 248 suspected cases had been recorded so far. Of the 11 samples taken for examination, three have tested negative.

Read also: Diphtheria outbreak: Kings College index case dies, emergency measures activated

The commissioner provided a breakdown of the fatalities: 18 in Gwandu, six in Jega, four in Aliero, and one in Argungu.

In response to the outbreak, the Kebbi State Government has approved ₦30 million for the procurement of medication to help contain the spread of the disease.

The commissioner urged the public to maintain personal hygiene and avoid crowded areas to minimise the risk of infection. He also confirmed that isolation centres have been established to manage cases.

Furthermore, he said samples have been sent to Abuja for further testing, and if confirmed, the state government will request vaccines to prevent further transmission.

Share