Malnourished children, mothers smile as HEI, Spectranet intervene

Some malnourished children and their mothers, in Surulere, Lagos State, had cause to smile recently, as Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), a non-profit organisation focussing on child health, in partnership with Spectranet Limited, an internet service provider, reached out to them with foods and other health essentials.

The intervention was buoyed by a donation of N1.1million by Spectranet to support the cause which saw over 46 mothers and 50 children in three primary healthcare centres (PHCs), including Akerele, Ejire and Maternal & Child Care, Randle Hospital, Surulere benefit from the life-saving initiative.

Malnutrition remains a pervasive issue affecting millions of children worldwide, hindering their growth and development and jeopardising their future.

“The donation was utilised judiciously by Health Emergency Initiative to identify and assist 46 mothers and their 50 children in three primary healthcare centres named PHC Akerele, PHC Ejire and Maternal & Child Care, Randle Hospital in Surulere Local government area in Lagos State, who were acutely malnourished, transforming their lives with love, care, and access to ready to use therapeutic food items.

“We are deeply honoured and excited to partner with Spectranet Limited for this pivotal mission,” said Paschal Achunine, executive director at Health Emergency Initiative. Achunine added that “Spectranet’s dedication to creating positive change aligns perfectly with our vision of a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we are taking significant strides towards breaking the vicious cycle of malnutrition and giving these children a chance at a brighter future.”

Local healthcare professionals, trained by HEI, worked to implement tailored nutrition plans, ensuring each child received the personalised care they needed to recover and flourish, Achunine added.

“We believe in the power of connectivity to drive change, and that goes beyond providing internet services,” said Sapna Kewalramani, executive director at Spectranet Limited.

Kewalramani added that, “Through this partnership with the Health Emergency Initiative, we are actively investing in the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. Witnessing the positive impact of our collective efforts on these children’s lives is both heart-warming and humbling.”