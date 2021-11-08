Lifecare Hospital to open after meeting authorities’ requirements, commit to high standards

Vedic Lifecare Hospital is set to reopen its operation to the general public as the medical facility has now fully met the requirements of health authorities in the country, Tosan Omaghomi, head of operations, has said in a statement.

The medical facility was recently sealed by the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) over the failure to produce the certificates of registration with the Medical and Dental Council (MDCN) for three (3) of its expatriates’ medical personnel.

According to him, the applications of the three medical expatriates had been submitted to the MDCN earlier and all requirements complied with but there was a delay in the issuance and procurement of their licenses by MDCN, making the hospital unable to produce the certificate of the personnel at that time.

He stated that since the closure, the hospital has worked closely with the MDCN and is pleased to report that, with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, it has completed the registration of these three expatriate medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued.

“We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith,” he said.

He said that the organisation has over 17 doctors who are duly qualified and licensed to practice in Nigeria.

He added that the expatriates concerned have received their licenses from the MDCN, we are working with HEFAMAA to ensure that our premises at Lifecare Hospital re-opened as quickly as possible.

He said that Lifecare Hospital has remained committed to high standards and would never compromise standards.

“Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and well-being of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel,” Omaghomi said.

“We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID 19 pandemic where we served as one of the Government certified isolation and treatment centres,” he said.

“We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients,” he stated.

He said the hospital would never compromise on its values or engage in, or consent to participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of its patients regardless of the limitations and circumstances.

“We would like to thank the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health for the tremendous support they have provided to us at this time. We are particularly grateful also to the Indian High Commission to Nigeria,” he said.

“Finally, we would like to convey our deepest gratitude to our esteemed patients for their continued confidence in the quality of our service,” he added.