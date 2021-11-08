Xcene Research to build capacity in healthcare sector

In a sustained effort at building capacity in the healthcare sector and accelerating progress towards sustainable development goals, Xcene Research, a leading Contract Research Organisation (CRO), is gathering healthcare professionals, experts, regulators, and stakeholders at Impact Africa Summit 2021.

The summit, which will be held from December 1-3, 2021 in Lagos, under the theme, ‘Building Sustainable Capacity for Clinical Research through Partnerships in Africa’ is going to be the largest pharmaceutical research and development and clinical trials summit in Africa.

It will feature four conferences, over five workshops, over 20 speakers, over five Sub-Saharan Africa regulators, and over 200 attendees.

As well, the discussions during the three-day event will centre on strategic points in driving initiatives for building sustainable capacity for clinical research within the industry, amid broad participation including; international experts, government officials and key stakeholders from Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan Africa countries in the cutting-edge design and conduct of clinical trials, clinical data and registry custodianship, healthcare funding, policy and regulation, healthcare service delivery, health information technology, health economics, patient advocacy and manufacturing.

Read also: Okra Solar, SAO Group partner to power over 10,000 households, healthcare centres

Speaking at a media parley heralding the summit, which held recently at Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Adebukunola Telufusi, executive director, Xcene Research and convener of the summit, said the summit will elaborate on how building sustainable capacity for clinical research through partnership will help achieve goals for healthier Africa.

She noted that the three-day event will have educative workshops, symposiums and lectures that will give valuable insights and rewarding experiences to patients and healthcare professionals, while also being an avenue to reward and celebrate individuals who have made a significant impact on improving healthcare in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Collaboration and innovation are the key ingredients to building capacity in the healthcare sector and accelerating progress towards the sustainable development goals. We have continued in our strides to strengthen collaboration with our partners and other CROs to be able to improve global health, which is our noble goal”, she explained.

For Nneka Onyejepu, representative of Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), the summit is timely because Nigeria has a heavy disease burden in Africa and should be the one seeking collaborations to drive clinical research, ensure that outcomes of the researches are implemented amid legislative backing.

Also speaking at the media parley, Faramola Ogunkoya said the summit will usher in a new narrative in clinical research in Nigeria as the experts are going to come from practical, workable and collaborative approaches in proffering solutions aimed at addressing some of the challenges to healthcare development.