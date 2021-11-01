LASUTH begins LASER treatment for kidney stones

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has performed its first LASER Lithotripsy, a procedure still uncommon in public hospitals.

The hospital now has a full upper tract endoscopic and LASER facility which can be accessible by the residents of Lagos and its environs.

According to Stephen Ikuerowo, professor of urology, LASUTH, the LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) treatment will save patients the pain of opening up their upper urinary tract during surgery.

He explained that the LASER treatment is deployed through the urinary tract of the patient where the stone is broken and flushed out. He confirmed that LASUTH is the first public hospital to deploy LASER treatment for kidney stones in Lagos, and arguably in Nigeria.

Speaking on the cost implication of the treatment, Ikuerowo noted that the treatment in hospitals outside Nigeria takes a huge chunk from patients’ finances.

Read Also: Group aids older patients’ mobility with tricycles in LASUTH

However comparatively, patients in LASUTH would pay less than half of what obtains in private hospitals in the country.

LASUTH

Oluwaseun Akinola, a consultant urologist at the unit, explaining what this new development means for the healthcare system in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole; said “before now, the care for kidney stones had not been readily accessible, but the present management of LASUTH, under Adetokunbo Fabamwo as chief medical director, has made it possible. The first surgery has just been carried out by a complete team of local health professionals.”

He pointed out that this new development for patients would mean access to more affordable healthcare, less scars and a faster recovery rate that allow patients to leave for home in two days.

Akinola encouraged the general public to care for themselves by making it a habit to drink at least three litres of water on a daily basis since 90 percent of kidney stone cases are caused by dehydration.

He also called for reduction of salt intake, and maintenance a healthy lifestyle, while charging the public to visit the hospital immediately they feel abnormal pains because if left untreated, kidney stones could develop into serious diseases that may cause total kidney collapse and eventual loss.