Group aids older patients’ mobility with tricycles in LASUTH

Tackling mobility challenges faced by older patients within hospital environs, 60 Plus Advocacy Initiative, a non-profit group has supported the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) with two shuttle tricycles.

The donation comes as part of the group’s advocacy for improved social care for the older population in Nigeria. About 5 percent of Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country, are aged 60 and above, with this number projected to scale up to 25.3 million by 2050, according to the United Nations 2015 World Population Ageing report.

Many Nigerian hospitals, including government-run facilities, often struggle to provide purpose-built infrastructures for this aging class, who are in need of social support to cope with health decline.

Yinka Obalade, chairman of, 60 Plus Advocacy Initiative hopes that this can alleviate the hardship encountered by older citizens who lack private means of transportation. He explained that the majority of older patients find it difficult to use public transport systems, due to physical weakness.

Read Also: LASUTH CMD, Fabamwo, turns Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria fellow

LASUTH

“In a bid to alleviate the plight of these elders trekking a long distance to various halls, we have decided to put a smile on their faces by providing two brand new tricycles which will be used as a shuttle from the LASUTH gate to their various halls of residence,” Obalade said, speaking in commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Older Persons.

“The tricycles, meant to operate within the LASUTH community will be maintained and run by LASUTH. The operators will be hired and placed monthly pay by the LASUTH management.”

The group has provided similar aids previously including making provisions for health insurance for some of the beneficiaries of the initiative, in collaboration with Ilera Eko.

It plans to host an event tagged “Elders’ Festival”, where people aged 60 and above will be hosted to a mini-festivity by the year-end, to show celebrate them.

The initiative birthed three and half years ago pledged to continue to promote the collective interest of senior citizens’ rights in Nigeria by lending a voice to public awareness on matters that will improve the quality of living.

It has championed campaigns against discrimination and abuse of senior citizens on grounds of age and has developed suitable training programmes for volunteers willing to serve as caregivers.

Commenting on the donation, an elder citizen said “we are excited for this show of love. Many people always have to struggle for the limited available means of transportation, but this donation will go a long way in improving the situation. We are indeed happy and grateful for this support. God bless the organizers.”

The 60 plus Advocacy initiative is driven with the objective of seeking the best interest of older persons through social advocacy, engagements, and awareness of the plight and social wellbeing of the senior citizens in Nigeria.