LASUTH CMD, Fabamwo, turns Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria fellow

Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the chief medical director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, and other professors from the institution have been inducted as fellows of the Academy of Medicine Specialties in Nigeria.

Fabamwo, a renowned professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees.

He is also a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College, West African College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons.

He was the medical director of Ayinke House for many years and the pioneer director of Clinical Services and Training at the start of LASUTH in 2001.

He has over 70 scientific publications in mainly international peer-reviewed journals.

He is a part one and part two examiner of the Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the National Postgraduate Medical College and the West African College of Surgeons.

Felicitating with him, Dr. Adebowale Adekoya, director of Clinical Services and Training, said “the institution is delighted to have the CMD and other leading professionals from the system become a part of the academy. This is an acknowledgment of the great work that they are all doing within LASUTH. Everyone should strive and emulate the passion of the CMD to his profession and his daily duties within the institution”.

Professor Fabamwo in appreciation shared some snippets from his career journey, citing how he beat challenges on his path to professional growth.

He pointed out that though he had some delays, the drive to get to the pinnacle of his career brought him this far.

He encouraged all present not to give up on any chance to improve themselves.

He said vision, hard work, and focus will help anyone achieve whatever they wish to achieve.

Other members of the LASUTH who also got inducted as fellows of the academy are Prof. Shamsideen Ogun, Department of Internal Medicine/Neurology, LASUCOM; Prof. Fidelis Njokanma, Department of Pediatrics and Child Health; and Prof. Elizabeth Disu, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, LASUCOM.

Professor Anthonia Ogbera, Endocrine Unit, Department of Medicine, LASUCOM and Professor Oluwarotimi Akinola, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, LASUCOM as well as current national president, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, (SOGON) were equally inducted.