Govt flags off maternal, child health programme in Ogun

In its continuous efforts to improving maternal and child health, the Ogun State Government has flagged off a programme for the first round of 2024 Optimized Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (OMNCHW).

Unveiling the programme in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, said the intervention was designed to provide essential health care services for pregnant women and children, to have access to antenatal care as well as improve early detection and management of childhood illness, strengthening routine immunisation and nutrition services, among others.

Represented by Kayode Oladehinde, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, the Commissioner said Government was committed to enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots, noting that the State’s Primary Health Centre had been renovated and equipped with employment of personnel, training and retraining of qualified health workers and provision of quality drugs.

‘’This programme is targeted at mothers and children to improve their wellness and well-being. The Prince Dapo Abiodun led-administration wants to ensure that no woman should die in the process of giving birth and neither should any child die from preventable diseases”, she said.

Earlier, Elijah Ogunsola, Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Development Board, highlighted some of the free health services to be provided during the programme to include, Routine Immunisation, Screening for Malnutrition, Birth Registration, Tetanus Diphtheria Vaccine for pregnant women, Vitamin A supplementation, free counselling and health education on key household practices, among others.

He enjoined parents, caregivers and guardians to avail their children and wards of ages 0-5 the opportunity of the programme.

Olusegun Ogunleye, Chairman, Ikenne Local Government Council, represented by his vice, Bolanle Fakoya, lauded the efforts of the State Government and development partners for giving priority to the health of mothers and children.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Representatives of Development Partners, Community and Religious Leaders, appreciated the Government for its commitment at ensuring the delivery of affordable and qualitative healthcare services, urging mothers and caregivers to take the exercise as an opportunity to improve their wellbeing.

Speaking on behalf of the mothers, Thaddeus Jeremiah, described the exercise as a great privilege for mothers and children, but appreciating Government for the programme.