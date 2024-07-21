Nestlé Nigeria promotes students’ wellbeing with healthy nutritional habits

…As Ogun, Abuja schools win Healthier Kids quiz

Nestlé Nigeria has equipped students with the knowledge to make better nutritional decisions in a move to promote a healthier lifestyle among Nigerian kids.

Through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) competition, the food and beverage firm aims to help 50 million children globally live healthier lives by 2030. The programme is dedicated to inculcating healthy habits in children from a young age.

The food and beverage firm recently held the grand finale for the fifth edition of the competition where Oke-Ona United School, Ilugun Elega, Ogun State and UBE Primary School Pasali in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) won the competition.

Pupils from the two schools were adjudged winners for their profound understanding of healthy nutrition, hydration, physical activity, and sustainability, which are the core pillars of the initiative.

Speaking at the grand finale at Methodist Primary School II, Ago-Oko in Abeokuta, Victoria Uwadoka, corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability lead at Nestlé Nigeria, said that the Nestlé Healthier Kids competition aims to create a lasting positive impact on future generations by focusing on children’s health and well-being.

According to her, equipping children with healthy habits early can have profound effects on individuals, families, and communities.

Uwadoka said the company is incredibly proud of the students’ performances and the enthusiasm for learning about healthy living.

“We congratulate all the participants and extend heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their invaluable support and collaboration,” she said.

This initiative, she said, includes a school-based nutrition education and environmental sustainability programme that equips children with the knowledge to make better decisions regarding their nutrition and the environment, promoting a healthier future.

“The programme benefits 35 schools including 20 in Ogun State, 10 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and five in Lagos State. The nutrition quiz incorporated as a crucial component of the N4HK programme in Nigeria in 2020, designed to enhance the recall and retention of the lessons learned by students,” she said.

Uwadoka said 135 eager children competed for the title of 2024 N4HK quiz champion across Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT.

She said the competition not only reinforces the lessons taught to children in the class but ensures that children internalise the information.

Femi Majekodunmi, executive chairman of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, lauded the dedication and hard work of learners and teachers.

He said their tireless efforts have made a remarkable impact on the educational landscape of Ogun State.

Majekodunmi also lauded Nestlé for its unwavering commitment to education and unrelenting support in creating a conducive learning environment for learners.

He advised the learners to continue striving for excellence and to embrace the love of learning.

“Your potential is limitless, and we have no doubt of the positive impact you make in communities and the world at large,” Majekodunmi said.

At the Ogun State finals, Oke-Ona United School, Ilugun Elega, was named winner followed by St. Peters Primary School, Siun in the second place while China Nigeria Friendship School Igbesa, Ado-Odo, Ota took the third place.

In Abuja, UBE Primary School Pasali emerged victorious, while Science Primary School (SPS) Abaji took second place and Science Primary School Kwali secured third.

The schools were given a basketball court with player jerseys for first place, a desktop computer for second place, and a table tennis court with a complete kit for third place.