Expert gives guidelines on how to avoid cholera

As cases of cholera outbreak are being reported in many parts of the country, Margaret Etim, a health promotion expert in Akwa Ibom State has enumerated ways to avoid contracting the disease which has reportedly killed many people in some states of the federation.

According to her, people must “refrain from buying and taking peeled fruits for now (water melon, pineapple, etc) and locally-made drinks (tiger nut, zobo, etc) unless processed by you.”

In a post on a WhatsApp group, she has also advised Nigerians to “eat warm foods, cover your leftovers, have your environment clean,” also “always remember to wash your hands with soap and running water.” She pointed out that family members should be reminded to do same.

“Don’t be in a hurry to eat that fruit without washing it,” she stated.