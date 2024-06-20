Cholera: LAWMA tasks residents on personal, domestic hygiene

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has called on the residents of the state to observe the best personal and domestic hygiene to curb the spread of cholera.

He also stressed the need for proper waste management and disposal in the state to check the rampaging disease.

Gbadegesin, in a statement, against the recent outbreak of the disease, which has claimed some lives and left many hospitalised, noted that Cholera, a severe diarrheal illness caused by infection with the bacterium vibrio cholerae, spreads primarily through contaminated water and food, thriving rapidly in unsanitary conditions.

“The outbreak of cholera in the state is a serious public health concern. Every resident must take proactive measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Ensuring proper personal and domestic hygiene, including efficient waste management, will go a long way in curbing spread of the fatal disease,” Gbadegesin said.

The LAWMA boss suggested several precautionary measures including: ensuring safe drinking water; frequent hand-washing with soap; food safety practices and use of proper sanitation facilities among others.

He admonished residents to shun indiscriminate refuse dumping and to imbibe the practice of bagging and disposing of their waste using covered bins to prevent the spread of diseases by vectors and ensure seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators.

Gbadegesin said the authority would continue to intensify efforts at making sure that waste generated across the state was promptly and efficiently managed, with service providers working around the clock to clean up black spots.

He further appealed to residents to always wash their hands when they come in contact with waste, either while bagging or putting in covered bins.

He urged them to align with the state government’s environmental and health safety policies, by avoiding reckless waste dumping in drains, and road medians, among other negative environmental practices.

“We are fully committed to the health and safety of every resident. Our teams are on ground, ensuring that waste is properly collected and disposed of to minimise health risks.

However, we need the cooperation of all residents to maintain a clean and safe environment,” Gbadegesin said.