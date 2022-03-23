ERA set to launch app to drive fast medical emergency care

The Emergency Response Africa (ERA) is set to launch a mobile app that will help make Nigerians receive fast, safe and reliable medical care in minutes.

Yearly, over 6 million Africans lose their lives in situations that could have been addressed by effective emergency response.

In Nigeria, it is estimated that 1.2 million lose their lives yearly to preventable deaths from heart disease, stroke, accidents and injuries, pregnancy-related conditions, and much more.

“Emergencies happen all around us every day – in fact at least 500 Nigerians lose their lives daily. We often say, ‘God forbid’ but now we can do more,” said Folake Owodunni, CEO of Emergency Response Africa in a statement.

“Whether you are constructing a building, moving goods and services, or working in a hospital, we all feel the effects of poor emergency response,” Owodunni said.

“Bringing stakeholders together is the first step to begin tackling the issue and we look forward to hosting this event.”

In a bid to shine a light on the current challenges faced by the emergency response in Nigeria and highlight the potential for technology to address this problem, ERA will be holding a brand activation and mobile app launch on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at Four Points by Sheraton Victoria Island, Lagos to celebrate the World Health Day.

As a result, ERA is inviting stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to join the conversation.

The featured keynote speaker, Shai Jaskoll, is the regional director of development of the multi-award-winning United Hatzalah of Israel. Other speakers and panelists will work to explore different perspectives of the theme: Transforming Emergency Medical Services in Africa Using Technology.

The event will host over 200 key decision-makers and leaders across the industries: hospitality, health care, construction, real estate, logistics, academia, financial services, media, technology, and government.

The event promises to be an exciting conversation, ushering in opportunities for cross-sector collaboration to improve emergency response across Nigeria, according to the organisers.