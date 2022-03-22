Leadway Health pays N800m medical bills of 62,000 enrollees in 1yr

Nigeria’s fastest growing Health Management Organisation, Leadway Health Limited, has announced that it paid the medical bills of it’s over 62,000 enrollees to the tune of N800 million in a year, in demonstration of its commitments to quality service delivery.

The announcement of the milestone was in commemoration of the health management organisation’s first operational year in the health sector in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking on the achievements, Tokunbo Alli, medical doctor/CEO, Leadway Health Limited, stated that the milestones achieved align with the firm’s vision to deliver access to unmatched quality healthcare management services and solutions to Nigerians without financial exposure or the burden of out-of-pocket payments.

“As of 2018, there were about 57 Health Management Organisations (HMOs) in Nigeria, according to Statista, yet nearly 97 per cent of people surveyed in Nigeria did not have any health insurance. Only about three per cent of individuals had health insurance, mainly on employer-based coverage.

“We are here to reverse that narrative and disrupt the market. I believe this goal we set for ourselves is achievable. In the last 365 days, despite challenges in the economy, we have enrolled over 62,000 individuals and 120 corporate clients into our service. We have also set out to build a robust healthcare management network with capable service partnerships and have thus engaged about 2,500 healthcare providers and signed over 1,600 pharmacies nationwide.

“Within the same period, we have demonstrated the value that enrollees on our Healthcare management service would consistently enjoy having picked up over 800 million Naira worth of medical bills for them. This amount paid in claims is indicative of the critical role health management services play in accessing healthcare without an additional burden of financial exposure. It is crucial to note that these Nigerians would foot these bills out-of-pocket to access healthcare in this critical COVID19 recovery era.

“With more than 190 million Nigerians, according to the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme, still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, the ordinary Nigerian, small businesses, and households are constrained by unplanned and enormous cash payment to get good healthcare. At Leadway Health, we are aware of these limitations and are poised to bridge this gap by ensuring citizens have access to effortless, affordable, and superior healthcare delivery service”, he added.

“Indeed, with the growing competitive landscape in the HMO space, achieving a groundswell penetration will require disruptive strategies, bespoke products, and offerings; this we have done in just 365 days of operation”, he further stated.

Leadway Health, an associate company of Leadway Assurance Company Limited, is an innovative Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) that provides a new dimension to conventional health insurance. It is affordable, flexible, and technology-driven services are designed to address Nigerians’ health insurance needs and as a socially responsible organisation, the organisation is primed, proud, and ready to respond to this need.