Demand for blood spikes as Lagos launches donation campaign to save lives

Amid rising demand in health facilities to save precious lives, the Lagos State government on Thursday launched a blood donation chain campaign tagged ‘Each One Reach Ten’ aimed at evolving a life-saving culture of voluntary blood donation in the state.

The campaign, which is also in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) mandate would enable Lagos to meet the growing demand for blood across health facilities in the state.

The campaign with the slogan ‘Advocate, Mobilise, Donate’ is geared towards recruiting and retaining voluntary blood donors by encouraging each individual to ‘advocate’ for voluntary blood donation and ‘mobilize’ at least 10 more people to donate blood at least three times every year.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the General Hospital Lagos, Bodurin Oshikomaiya, the executive secretary, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services, explained that the campaign was initiated because of the urgency of ensuring the availability of safe blood and blood products for transfusion through.

“We commenced ‘Each One Reach Ten’ blood donation chain campaign to fulfill our mandate to ensure adequacy and ample access to safe blood in Lagos State through strategies anchored on recruiting and retaining voluntary blood donors as the bedrock for safe and adequate blood supply in Lagos”, she said.

Emphasising the huge demand for blood and the need for voluntary blood donation, Oshikomaiya disclosed that about 37 percent of the population were eligible and clinically fit to donate blood, stressing, however, that only about 10 percent of blood donated were from voluntary blood donors. “Someone is always in need of blood every two seconds,” she added.

Ismail Ganikale, medical director, General Hospital Lagos, who was also at the event, applauded the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services for its professional values in the discharge of its mandate. He also commended various individuals, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations that have identified with the state in boosting the supply of blood in the state.

Ganikale, however, encouraged all donors and various foundations not to relent in their efforts in assisting in boosting the supply of blood in the state. He assured that General Hospital Lagos as a means of contribution to all blood donors is always ready to assist anybody who holds a certificate of blood donation in their own time of need.

“An accident by definition is not something that will notify you when it will happen. If blood is not available, how do we save lives? That is why we cannot thank people like you enough for what you do. We appreciate you”, he said.