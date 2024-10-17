Cholera cases in Nigeria surge to 14,237, with 378 deaths

The number of cholera cases in Nigeria has surged to 14,237, with 378 deaths recorded since January 2024, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

This marks a nearly 300% increase compared to the over 3,500 cases reported during the same period last year.

The outbreak has affected 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), spanning 339 local government areas. The current case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at approximately 2.7%.

“The number of suspected cholera cases and deaths in 2024 has more than doubled compared to this time last year. These numbers reflect the severity of the outbreak and reinforce the need for continuous vigilance and action,” Jide Idris, the Director-General of the NCDC, said during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

“It also underscores the developmental issues that should be addressed at both national and subnational levels, with improved commitment towards tackling challenges relating to inadequate access to clean water, open defaecation, poor environmental sanitation, and food and personal hygiene,” the DG added.

Idris expressed concern that the burden of the outbreak disproportionately affects the most vulnerable – children under the age of five. According to him, this year has seen two significant waves of cholera, with the most recent surge reported during the week of 29th September, attributed to heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

He further explained that floods in northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, and Kano have exacerbated the spread of cholera, making these states the current epicentres of the outbreak.

Earlier in the year, cholera cases were concentrated in southern states as the rains began there. “But we have seen a shift, with northern states now accounting for a significant portion of cases,” Idris explained.

In response, the DG said the NCDC has deployed rapid response teams, including experts from One Health line ministries, to the affected northern states.

He urged Nigerians to practise good personal, food, and environmental hygiene, with an emphasis on regular handwashing with soap and water under running water. He also advised people to seek medical care immediately if cholera symptoms—such as severe diarrhoea and vomiting—occur.

On mpox, the NCDC reported a steady rise in the number of cases in recent weeks, which it attributed to enhanced surveillance and improved case detection across the country.

As of 13th October, a total of 102 confirmed cases have been recorded across 26 states and the FCT, from 1,339 suspected cases, with no deaths.

Furthermore, Nigeria has recorded 1,018 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 172 deaths since the beginning of the year, with the majority of cases reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

While the peak of the Lassa fever outbreak was declared over in April, sporadic cases continue to be reported, with 37 new cases and four deaths recorded in the past month alone. According to the NCDC boss, this reaffirms that Lassa fever remains a persistent health threat, particularly as the country approaches the dry season when cases typically surge.

“To mitigate this risk, we are strengthening our preparedness for the upcoming Lassa fever season. We have reviewed our response to the previous outbreak, identifying lessons learned to enhance future interventions.

“Findings have identified kidney failure as a major cause of death from Lassa fever. To address this, the training of healthcare workers at both state and local levels is ongoing to ensure rapid case detection, accurate reporting, and effective management. We have procured and installed 12 dialysis machines across our treatment centres.

“Additionally, we are stockpiling essential medical supplies—such as personal protective equipment, medicines, and diagnostic tools—in high-risk states to ensure a swift response should an outbreak occur,” the DG said.

