Adron Homes, PinkClinic in pact on free breast cancer screening

Adron Homes, a real estate firm recently collaborated with PinkClinic Nigeria to offer free screening to women in a drive to deepen breast cancer awareness in Nigeria.

October every year is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness and Research Month, a time when the world comes together to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer.

“Our staff from across the country are screened by experts who educate them on wellness and healthy living and conduct thorough examinations. The event saw hundreds of women in our workforce get informed and screened to join the rest of the world in the global crusade against breast cancer to mark the pink month,” Aderonke Emmanuel-King, executive director, finance, Adron Homes, stated.

She stated that the breast cancer awareness and examination program has become a yearly mainstay in Adron Homes’ Pink Month schedule. According to her, women must be intentional about everything that promotes wellness.

Linda Keku, specialist in female reproductive health from PinkClinic, described cancer as a genetic abnormality that happens as a result of the aging process and the wear and tear of life in general.

She urged the participants to pay more attention to their health by having a good health plan such as monthly self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammograms.

According to her, breast cancer is a pressing global issue, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. She stated that early detection remains key to improving survival rates, as the chances of successful treatment are significantly higher when the disease is caught in its early stages.

“Regular self-examinations and mammograms can be life-saving tools, and we urge women to prioritize their health and well-being,” Keku stated.

Speaking further, she stated that statistics revealed that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, underlining the urgency of ongoing research and awareness campaigns.

However, there is hope in the form of advancements in treatment options and increased funding for research. “As we raise our collective voice for Breast Cancer Awareness, we also celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors, honour those we’ve lost, while working together towards a world where breast cancer is no longer a threat to women’s health,” she stated.