US crude prices tumble as world’s largest oil ETF backs out

US oil prices fell heavily on Monday after the world’s largest oil-backed exchange-traded fund said it would sell all its short-term contracts by the end of the month following pressure from regulators.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price benchmark, tumbled 27.7 per cent to $12.25 a barrel, following a regulatory filing by the United States Oil Fund saying it would sell all of its futures contracts for the delivery of oil in June — 20 per cent of its $3.6bn portfolio — over a four-day period.

The drop comes one week after US oil prices made an unprecedented dive below $0 — meaning sellers were paying buyers to take the oil off their hands — and underscores how speculative trading can disrupt this fragile market while demand for the plentiful commodity remains so depressed.

“By selling shorter-dated future contracts and investing into longer-dated contracts, they are putting pressure on the front WTI contract,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS.

The fund, known as USO, said it made the move due to “evolving market conditions, regulatory accountability levels and position limits being imposed on USO with respect to oil futures contracts”.

Its move reflects growing concerns from regulators and the CME Group, the futures exchange, about the size of the USO’s positions in benchmark futures contracts, especially given a drop below zero could risk wiping out investors’ funds.

The CME has imposed limits on the amount that USO can hold in the June contract, as well as in subsequent months. Twice this month, it has told USO not to exceed “accountability levels” in some types of oil futures.

Last week CME said USO could not take a long position of more than 15,000 contracts for June, of more than 78,000 in July, 50,000 in August and 35,000 in September. It had 150,000 June contracts before Monday.

An acute lack of available oil storage at Cushing, Oklahoma — a key oil tank storage hub for US shale — has put pressure on US oil prices. With little space to hold oil, potential buyers are wary of buying more of the commodity than they need.

The international Brent crude price, which is less constrained by storage problems, dropped to $19.62 per barrel on Monday, down 8.5 per cent. ICE Futures Europe, which operates the benchmark Brent contract, declined to comment.

Without significant cuts to production volumes to ease congestion at storage hubs, some fear lasting disruption to the market globally.

Oil production has already begun to falter due to lower prices. Drillers cut 60 operating oil rigs in the week to April 24, reducing the total count to 378, the lowest since July 2016, according to a regular report released by energy services company Baker Hughes on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is also reported to be slashing production, ahead of cuts agreed by Opec and its fellow producers that are due to begin on May 1.

Analysts said that the cuts had not been enough to compensate for the massive hit to oil consumption from measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Commodity trading houses say demand could drop by as much as 30 per cent as many economies have in effect shut down.

“The oil market still remains strongly oversupplied,” said Mr Staunovo. “There are more reports of inventories increasing. With that, more places are running out of storage, so we need to see production shut-ins.”