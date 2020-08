Microsoft has said it will press ahead with talks to buy TikTok’s US operations from the video app’s Chinese owner ByteDance despite the reservations of Donald Trump, following a conversation between chief executive Satya Nadella and the US president. The US technology group also revealed that the potential transaction would include TikTok’s business in Canada…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE