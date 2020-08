European equity markets opened higher on Tuesday, extending a bout of exuberance that began in the US overnight, then quickly changed course as weak earnings from big companies weighed on sentiment.] The Europe Stoxx 600 opened 0.4 per cent higher, before swiftly dropping 0.5 per cent. Germany’s Dax gained 0.8 per cent at the open,…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE