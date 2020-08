The US dollar climbed from its lowest level in two years and global stocks rose after upbeat economic reports, and signs corporate earnings season was not as bleak as forecast, bolstered market sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, rose 0.4 per cent on Monday, after tumbling 4 per cent in…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE