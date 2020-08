Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most popular challenger, is in intensive care in Siberia after an apparent poisoning, according to his spokeswoman. Mr Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning and lost consciousness on the aircraft after drinking a cup of tea in the airport, Kira Yarmysh said….

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE