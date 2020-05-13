Systemspecs collaborates with Cellulant to boost payment service technology

Systemspecs, developers of Remita has announced its partnership with Cellulant, a pan-african fintech and agritech leader, to provide easy-to-use, secure and convenient payment service options for individuals and businesses in every part of Nigeria.

The collaboration would boost the ability of the unbanked and underbanked population across the country to access financial services.

“We remain committed to driving innovation in the financial ecosystem through collaboration with other ecosystem players to provide seamless and secure technology to power the finances of individuals, small and mediumscale enterprises, private and public institutions,” Ezinne Obikile, Executive Director, Infrastructure and Payment Gateway, Systemspecs, providers of Remita said.

The marriage between Systemspecs’ popular brand, Remita, robust financial technology, and Cellulant’s extensive agency network would provide a larger number of Nigerians with easier access to make payments to Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Corporate Organisations and other billers such as hospitals, educational institutions, electricity companies, water service providers and others on Remita’s large merchants’ base.

According to the Nigeriand- based Africa- focused financial technology company, the collaboration would also enable Cellulant’s customers to make interbank electronic funds transfer from Cellulant’s web channel, mobile application and at agent locations.

In addition, Cellulant agents nationwide would be able to process payments to all Remita billers and make interbank transfers from their current web and mobile applications.

Meanwhile, SystemSpecs had announced in April that it collaborated with Paga, one of the foremost mobile money service providers to extend the frontiers of electronic payments in Nigeria.

The recent partnerships by Systemspecs are coming as social distance, stay at home and virtual engagement is the order of the day amid Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement by the Fintech Company, the collaborations would enable customers of other service providers to easily initiate and complete payment to all Remita billers and merchants right from their web channel.

“Systemspecs is committed to driving financial inclusion and providing payment convenience to all, which underscores these strategic partnerships to extend a wide range of financial solutions and services to customers everywhere, even at a time as this,” Obikile was quoted to have said.