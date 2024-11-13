Niger Delta: Why NDDC’s 45,000 tablets rollout could be gamechanger in education

Some 45,000 tablets are now being handed to pupils and students in selected primary and secondary schools in the nine states of the Niger Delta. This is being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which believes that hitech in education is the way to go. The intervention agency sees this as a gamechanger in the education sector in the region. It says the change is riding on the wings of technology and innovation.

In carrying out this scheme, the Commission says it is acting true to its resolve to “transit from transaction to transformation.”

“To achieve this goal, they say, it is imperative to emphasise providing Nigerian students with the necessary digital tools and equipment to support their educational growth and advancement.”

Insiders say, as innovation is at the heart of every positive change, that the NDDC approached the education sector differently by leveraging digital learning resources to enhance education in the Niger Delta region in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGG-4). This goal seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

In this, the NDDC says it is collaborating with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to give verve to its efforts. The partnership is believed to have come alive with the launch of a large-scale digital education initiative.

Apparently excited by the development, Oluremi, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had some kind words for the NDDC board and management during the launching of the U-Lesson innovation at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

She lauded the NDDC chairman, Chiedu Ebie, and the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), for the initiative, which has taken off entailing the distribution of the U-Lesson tablets in the primary and secondary schools in the nine states of the Niger Delta Region.

According to the First Lady, the U-Lesson Tablets initiative highlights the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration for the development of the Niger Delta region.

She said, “Digital lesson devices are revolutionising education in underserved communities. These devices provide access to a wealth of educational resources that will empower students to learn at their own pace, in addition to classroom teachings.

“I was informed that the U-Lesson education software is tailored to align with the Nigerian educational system, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in our local context.”

She further noted that using electronic tablets would enhance education in the region, and by distributing these educational software services and tablets, “We are taking a significant step towards achieving the UN goals for education.”

The First Lady said she was confident that the digital learning resources would enhance students’ engagement, streamline curriculum development and accessibility, and ultimately boost student performance and achievement.

Tinubu talked about providing resources that foster academic excellence, creativity, and innovation.

The First Lady also praised the U-Lesson software for its alignment with the Nigerian curriculum, stressing the importance of its offline video library, which allows students to learn without internet connectivity, and other features like parental controls and extended battery life.

She added, “This program also aligns with the Federal Government’s Digital Policy, which aims to create an innovative digital learning ecosystem, foster local skills development, and establish sustainable systems. Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the global village.”

Welcoming guests at the event, Ogbuku, the MD/CEO of NDDC, stressed the need to prioritise digital learning to create equal educational opportunities, particularly as many regional school facilities required repairs. “Unlike physical structures, digital tools do not need constant renovation.”

Ogbuku revealed thus: “In addition to the distribution of these tablets, the NDDC has also employed the services of a consultant to train teachers in the use of U-Lesson tablets for effectiveness across the nine mandate states and nationwide.

“Over the years, we have built schools, but most schools are dilapidated and need renovation. These digital devices will educate our children and boost innovative skills,” he said.

He said that the U-Lesson tablets initiative was not merely about providing digital devices; “It is a significant leap forward in our commitment to integrating technology into the educational processes that shape our children’s future.

“By equipping our schools with these digital tools, we supplement traditional face-to-face instruction and empower students to master their materials and perform better in their tests and examinations. We believe that every student in our region deserves access to quality education.” He hoped the scheme would spike learning in the region.

One of the software’s standout features is its offline video library, which allows learners to play, pause, and rewind educational content without needing an internet connection.

Also speaking, Abubakar, an engineer who is the Minister of Regional Development, expressed optimism thus: “This partnership represents a shared vision of prosperity and self-reliance for every child, youth, and woman in our communities.” He highlighted the focus on education, health, youth empowerment, and agriculture.

With the symbolic handover of the U-Lesson tablets to several students in attendance, including the presence of notable figures like Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President, and governors’ wives from the Niger Delta states, the event concluded on a high note, marking a milestone for digital inclusion in Nigerian education.

The NDDC Board Chairman, Chiedu Ebie, emphasised the Commission’s commitment to forming strategic partnerships. He stated, “At NDDC, we aim to partner with the right people because we seek to change the narrative.” He assured of close monitoring of the scheme.

The founder of U-Lesson Education, who is the Managing Director of U-Lesson Group, Sim Shagaya, stated that giving the tablets to pupils and students in the Niger Delta region would put the children of ordinary people on equal footing with those from wealthier backgrounds, saying so far, it’s the rich that were procuring them for their wards, which he said was never the intention of the invention.

He noted that the U-Lesson educational tablets distributed by the NDDC were the largest investment in education technology by any government agency in Africa and commended the Commission for serving as a bridge in getting the tablets into the hands of the ordinary people.

He added, “Most social problems today can be solved through technology. While U-Lesson continues to innovate and develop, we must continue thinking about our teachers. We have to consider the role of government. NDDC has paved the way in Nigeria.”

The World Health Organisation’s country representative, Walter Mulombo (PhD), expressed excitement in what was unfolding in Nigeria in the area of education. He commended the lesson initiative and described it as the path to the future.

Before the NDDC and Renewed Hope Initiative partnership, the Commission had been working with U-Lesson Education, Africa’s foremost education technology company, to deploy education tablets for students.

The formal unveiling of the initiative took place on October 14, 2024, at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, witnessed by key stakeholders including NDDC officials, school principals, teachers, students, and community leaders.

This initiative combines U-Lessons’s best-in-class academic content and technology with the NDDC’s commitment to educational development. Integrating technology and self-paced learning aims to improve the region’s education quality.

The NDDC says procuring these education tablets marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering students with innovative resources.

The U-Lesson Education Tab 2 is described as a personalised learning tablet with rich interactive educational content to improve students’ learning experience.

This means that students can watch lessons anywhere and at any time. In addition, learners can also access interactive tests and quizzes, periodic mock exams, and weekly learning reports. Parental control is also a unique feature.

NDDC Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, George Uzonwanne (PhD), said consultants have been procured to train the teachers and help students where they have issues. “We’re also going to open hotlines and a help desk where students can call any time of the day to ask questions, and the desk will guide them on how to use it.”

Through this partnership, the NDDC and U-Lesson Education reaffirm their shared commitment to improving society through education and empowering the next generation of leaders in the Niger Delta region. By harnessing the power of technology, they aim to create a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence and unlocks the full potential of every student.

Many think that the first step in driving a hitch at the grassroots may have kicked off in the Niger Delta region, all through the innovative initiative of the present management of the NDDC.

