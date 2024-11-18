How indigenous metering innovation is driving energy efficiency in Nigeria

Nigeria’s energy sector is evolving amidst numerous challenges, regulatory reforms, and the global shift toward sustainability. As the country navigates its way toward cleaner, more efficient energy solutions, local players are transforming the way electricity is consumed and managed, especially as it concerns metering.

With over 85 million Nigerians still lacking access to reliable power, the energy deficit continues to be a significant challenge, impacting economic growth and everyday life for millions of households and businesses across the nation.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), of the approximately 13.4 million registered electricity customers, only 5.9 million are metered, leaving a yawning gap of about 7.3 million households and businesses.

This 55 percent metering gap fuels reliance on estimated billing systems, fostering distrust between consumers and electricity providers while encouraging widespread electricity theft through unmetered connections. These challenges not only lead to losses for Distribution Companies (Discos) but also undermine the sustainability of the energy sector.

However, the government and local stakeholders are actively addressing these issues through innovative solutions and partnerships. One of the most significant initiatives designed to close this metering gap is the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, which aims to transform the metering landscape.

By introducing transparency and accountability, the MAP initiative is reducing electricity theft and enhancing customer satisfaction, setting the foundation for a more efficient energy system.

The power of accurate metering: Mojec’s game-changing impact

Amidst this energy landscape, Mojec International Holdings has risen in metering technology and energy management. Reaching a milestone of installing over 3 million smart metres this year alone. This achievement not only demonstrates the company’s commitment to closing the metering gap but also highlights its role in driving energy efficiency and sustainability across the country.

One of the benefits of smart metering technology is its ability to empower consumers through accurate billing. For years, many Nigerians faced the frustration of estimated billing, which often led to disputes, financial strain, and, in some cases, disconnection from the grid.

Smart metres ensure that consumers pay only for the electricity they consume, fostering trust and transparency between consumers and electricity providers. This transparency not only increases consumer confidence but also lays the groundwork for a more equitable and sustainable energy system.

Reducing energy waste and enhancing efficiency

Beyond accurate billing, Mojec’s metering innovation is crucial in driving energy efficiency at a national level. Smart metres provide real-time data on energy consumption, empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their usage. This data-driven approach helps to reduce energy waste by allowing users to identify inefficiencies in their consumption patterns.

In Nigeria, where energy resources are often stretched thin, reducing energy waste is a critical step toward building a more sustainable energy future.

In addition, Mojec’s smart metres are part of a broader Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system that enables detailed insights into electricity consumption. This technology allows consumers and Discos to monitor and manage energy distribution more effectively.

For Discos, AMI helps optimise grid operations, predict demand more accurately, and minimise technical losses, ultimately contributing to a more stable and reliable power supply for consumers.

Combatting energy theft and protecting revenue

One of the biggest challenges Nigeria’s energy sector faces is energy theft, which accounts for significant revenue losses for Discos. With unmetered connections, electricity theft has been rampant, costing the sector billions in lost revenue.

Smart metres are equipped with advanced features like tamper detection and remote monitoring, making it much harder for unauthorised electricity consumption to go unnoticed.

By installing these metres, Mojec is playing a critical role in safeguarding the power sector’s revenue streams, ensuring that the funds required for further development and infrastructure improvements are not lost to illegal activities.

Supporting economic growth and job creation

The evolving energy sector in Nigeria is seen as a catalyst for industrialisation and economic growth. Reliable energy access is critical for key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and ICT, all of which are vital to Nigeria’s economic development.

By providing smart metering solutions, Mojec is unlocking the potential for industries and small businesses to better manage their electricity consumption, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Mojec’s large-scale deployment of smart metres also supports job creation across the energy value chain, from manufacturing and installation to maintenance and customer service. This has a direct impact on the local economy, creating skilled jobs and contributing to the development of a sustainable energy workforce.

Leveraging regulatory support for a sustainable future

Mojec’s role in the Nigerian energy sector aligns perfectly with recent regulatory reforms. The introduction of the National Electricity Act 2023 is a game-changer, as it decentralises power generation, transmission, and distribution, allowing states and private entities to operate independently of the national grid. This regulatory shift encourages competition and private sector participation, creating an environment where innovation can thrive.

The company’s involvement in the MAP scheme complements these reforms by facilitating widespread access to smart metres. As more private sector players are encouraged to invest in the energy sector, Mojec’s leadership in the metering space positions the company as a vital partner in Nigeria’s energy transition.

A vision for Nigeria’s energy future

The indigenous company’s achievement of installing over 3 million smart metres this year is just the beginning. The company’s ongoing efforts to roll out even more metres in the coming months reflect its deep commitment to driving energy efficiency and transparency across Nigeria.

By expanding access to smart metering, Mojec is contributing to the creation of a more sustainable, reliable, and transparent energy system that will support Nigeria’s economic growth for years to come.

As Nigeria continues to tackle its energy challenges, Mojec International stands out as a key player in driving progress. Through innovation, consumer empowerment, and data-driven solutions, Mojec is not only transforming the way electricity is consumed but is also setting the stage for a brighter, more sustainable energy future for the nation.

