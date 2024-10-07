Explainer: What the ban of single-use plastics means for Lagosians

Starting January 2025, the Lagos State Government will fully enforce the ban on certain categories of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs).

This decision, following a year-long moratorium, aims to address the growing environmental issues caused by plastic waste across the state as stated by the government.

Here’s what this means for Lagosians:

What are single-use plastics?

Single-use plastics are disposable plastic products that are typically used once before being discarded. These include styrofoam plates and cups, straws, cutlery, and plastic bags (especially those less than 40 microns thick). These materials take hundreds of years to degrade, causing long-term damage to the environment.

Why the ban?

Lagos generates over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, with a significant amount coming from SUPs. The ban aims to reduce plastic pollution, which clogs waterways, diminishes air quality, and poses health risks to residents.

Studies show that microplastics have been found in the human bloodstream, proving the dangers plastics pose to health.

The government said the ban is a critical step toward addressing climate change, improving waste management, and ensuring a healthier environment for current and future generations.

What’s already in place?

The ban on styrofoam food containers began in early 2024, and the upcoming 2025 ban will extend to other SUPs like straws and thin plastic bags.

The state said it has initiated public awareness campaigns, with the government urging stakeholders and residents to find alternatives to SUPs.

What are the alternatives?

Lagosians will need to shift to more sustainable materials like paper bags, reusable shopping bags, metal or bamboo straws, and biodegradable food containers.

The state government said it is actively promoting these alternatives, while encouraging manufacturers and importers to take responsibility for managing plastic waste through the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme.

What are the benefits?

Cleaner environment: Reducing SUPs will significantly reduce waste in drainages and waterways, helping to prevent flooding and improve the city’s sanitation.

Health improvement: Reducing exposure to microplastics, which have been found in human bodies, will protect Lagosians from long-term health risks.

Climate Action: The ban will contribute to broader efforts aimed at tackling climate change by reducing plastic waste, which has been shown to impact air quality and marine life.

Challenges and government support

The government acknowledges that transitioning from SUPs won’t be easy. Cost concerns around alternative packaging, changes in consumer behavior, and ensuring compliance across the board are expected challenges.

However, the Lagos State government has committed to creating an enabling environment, supporting research, and providing a policy framework to ease the transition.

Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources, has also hinted that the state, alongside stakeholders, including the Producers Responsibility Organisations (PROs,), will establish and run a Plastics Waste Management Fund, which all producers and major importers will contribute to and jointly manage to take care of plastic waste in the state.

The phase-out of single-use plastics is a crucial step for Lagos, bringing both challenges and opportunities. While it will require changes in daily habits and consumer practices, the long-term benefits include a cleaner environment, improved public health, and a more sustainable future for Lagosians.

