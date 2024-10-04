Lagos to ban single-use plastics, sachet water from January 2025

The Lagos State Government on Thursday stated plans to ban the circulation of single-use plastics, and sachet water, among others from January 2025.

Confirming the ban, at a stakeholders’ workshop and awareness on the implementation of the ban on the usage of Styrofoam and SUPs for packaging in Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the ban set to commence from January 2025, is part of measures by the State Government to put in place policy guidelines for plastic utility in further ensuring a sustainable management of plastic waste, healthy and safe environment.

The state government had in January 2024 banned the use of styrofoam in all government establishments and across the metropolis in general, following the increasing prevalence of plastic waste and its negative effect on the environment in recent years.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the sector have urged the state government to carry out phase implementation of the ban rather than outright enforcement for effective and efficient compliance as well as giving it a human face in present economic hardship.

Mosaku Ololade, the Lagos chairperson, Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria, ATWAP, also said, “We have been engaging Lagos State Government on the way forward and we have been sensitising our members on the planned ban.

“We want the government to continue to engage us. We are a responsible association. We are ready to work with the government.

“We have over 2,000 members in Lagos alone with over 10,000 workers. We hereby, implore the government to implement the ban in phases to allow our members ample opportunity for compliance.

“There are a lot of things to be put in place before coming up with total enforcement,” Ololade said.

