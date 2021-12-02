Enabling dreams with First Bank’s ‘December is a vybe’

One of the most fascinating quotes of popular British business magnate and author, Sir Richard Brandson is that “A great business is simply an idea to make other people’s lives better.”

This vital nugget aligns with a global view that a critical element of successful brands is the ability to beyond functional products benefits become a visible partner in customers lives, enabling them to live better and happier, aim higher and achieve their dreams.

For businesses, this means seeing beyond financial gains into becoming a true ally and partner who make life worth living. This is a core hallmark of the few enduring global brands and FirstBank appears focused on towing the path.

Beyond business promotion and marketing engagements solely for commercial value, the premier bank in its 127th year is assisting Nigerians to live happier and create awesome memories of a good time with cherished ones through some cool initiatives.

Globally, December heralds the holiday season during which people love to celebrate, unwind and relax with loved ones. Though checkered by Covid-19 disruptions in 2020, FirstBank is giving a new expression and meaning to ‘December in Nigeria’ with the high-octane and life-enriching #FirstBankIssaVybe, #DecemberIssaVybe campaign.

The campaign which started in 2018 is already generating ripples across the cities with Nigerians across ages anticipating the new trick FirstBank will pull out from the hat this year.

Through the annual FirstBankIssaVybe campaign, FirstBank sponsors an array of the hottest and coolest entertainment platforms across music, fashion and arts during the month of December, with massive ticket giveaways to premium events.

The goal is to create an enthralling and memorable experience for customers in the Yuletide season as they bond with family and friends, whilst connecting with their favourite superstars.

Commenting with much enthusiasm on the year-end campaign, global head marketing and corporate communication of FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney says it’s simply FirstBank creating a ‘Wow December to Remember’ experience for all as a bank for all generations.

For her, #FirstBankIssaVybe offers a variety of performances; FirstBank is not just considering financial well-being but also the entire well-being of customers. That is why it is enabling opportunities for families to come together to celebrate and enjoy premium concerts, plays, fashion and food, and gave out over 500 mostly VIP tickets per campaign, which cost from N15,000 to N50,000.

“We are delighted with our achievements and consider the yuletide a good way of identifying with our customers and appreciating their support. We want them to have the best of fun through this period. Through different expressions, we strive to support our heritage; the value systems we believe in and create opportunities for families to bond across generations.

“The carefully curated experiences speak to our ethos, what we believe in and what Nigerians would appreciate. We do not just concentrate like some other brands on specific areas or just one name; we are true enablers across the raft and offer variety. We also use the opportunity to further deepen support for arts and job creation.

“We also spread the program across the nation with the sponsorship of Igue Festival in Edo State, and Calabar Carnival in Cross River State. With our partners, #DecemberIssaVybe, we curate across the country as a whole. We supported Waka the Musical in 2017 which was also taken to Abuja in 2018,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the campaign has seen customers treated to a fantastic experience in previous editions and many are looking forward to the 2021 edition. From the exciting Alternative Sound 4.0, held at Terra Culture on 5 December 2019 to the memorable Cardi B live in Lagos by Livespot Concert on 7 December 2019 and the unforgettable “An Evening with FBNHoldings” held on 13 December 2019 to the pleasure overload of Island Block Party at Oniru Lagos on 14 December, lucky customers and followers of the Bank’s social media handles were given free tickets to have loads of fun!

Also, in the bouquet of the fun extravaganza was Teni – The Billionaire Experience musical concert held at Eko Hotel on Monday, 16 December 2019 which had many customers thrilled to the finest of tunes by the Billionaire crooner and other guest artistes present. The annual Nativeland music festival at Muri Okunola Park was another event for the yuletide which has since its inauguration in 2016, had top-class performances by A-lists artistes.

Youth and teenage fashion lovers were not left out; as with Street Souk, they had a feeling of current trends and creativity in the fashion industry. The event was held on 18 December 2019. Keen on getting exposed to the best and latest designs, wears and fabrics in fashion, then the African Fashion Week Nigeria was another port of call. The event which was held 20 – 21 December 2019 attracted leading players in the fashion industry and deepened the fashion appetite and interest of participants.

Building into Christmas was Flytime Rhythm Unplugged, starting on 20 December at the Eko Hotel and Suites. The 5-day music festival event had performances of leading and top artistes in the country. Olamide, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, MI, Ycee, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Teni, Zlatan, Joeboy, Fireboy, B Red, Tolani, Jeff Akoh, Oluwadamilola thrilled fun lovers to the best of tunes topping charts not just in Nigeria but the continent. On the wheels of steel was DJ Neptune, DJ Consequence, DJ Obi, and DJ Cuppy.

Kizz Daniel’s Toro concert on 26 December 2019 and Tu Face’s musical show on 28 December built up to the wrap-up of the list of December events with Future, the American trap music sensation scheduled to perform live in Lagos. The Future Live in Concert was held on 29 December 2019 at the Eko hotel. The 80s boy band, New Edition performance at the FlyTime Music Festival in Lagos was also electrifying with Burna Boy Live, Davido Live and many more in action!

For plays, the campaign has featured sponsorships of Moremi and Oba Eshugbayi play which focused on highlighting the history of Lagos: the struggle over water tax imposed by the British on the people of Lagos and the expulsion of Oba Esugbayi, who stood against the tax, to Abeokuta. The play was from the stable of Joseph Edgar of the iconic Duke of Shomolu Production.

Two lucky fans, Tina Ediale and Timilehin Anibaba, amongst others, got to see their favourite star Davido Live in Concert; another winner, Azeez Animashaun couldn’t believe his luck when he got a VIP Rhythm Unplugged ticket while some got a special treat watching ace actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde as Esumirin in Moremi The Musical.

Some social media followers also scored invitations to parties including Island Block Party, All Black Everything; conferences Golas Grit Grind 2.0; festivals: Native Land, Plamwine Festival; and pop up sales: Mente de Moda.

The FirstBank #DecemberIssaVybe and #FirstBankIssaVybe giveaway fest is again set to reward old, new and potential customers with tickets to premium events around Lagos.

And Yes, we know you want to attend these events and yes you can. Just follow FirstBank on any of its social media pages – Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria, and Twitter: @firstbankngr – lookout for the posts announcing the giveaway and follow instructions to experience maximum party #vybes this season.