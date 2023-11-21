Closing Nigeria’s metering gap – A decade of progress

In the face of current global energy challenges, with demands on the rise and the urgent need for sustainable solutions, the role of smart metering has emerged as a critical piece in the puzzle. As countries work to improve their electricity services while reducing carbon emissions, they require innovative solutions to tackle current issues and create a sustainable and efficient future.

Smart metering, with its potential to revolutionise the way energy is monitored, consumed, and managed, has emerged as a linchpin in this quest for a resilient energy infrastructure. With their ability to provide real-time data, enhance grid efficiency, and empower consumers, Smart meters are positioned as key tools in achieving a more sustainable and responsive energy ecosystem. At the fore of this transformative wave in Nigeria is Mojec Power Group, which offers a vision that extends beyond borders and offers a transformative approach to the global energy landscape.

The year 2013 marked a new beginning in Nigeria’s energy sector, transitioning it from the era of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to a system of private investor ownership and participation. However, the progress in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) post-privatisation has not fully met the high expectations outlined in the National Electricity Power Policy, 2001 (NEPP), the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 (EPSRA), now the Electricity Act 2023, and the Road Map for Power Sector Reform, 2010.

A decade after privatisation, Nigeria faces the formidable task of ensuring electricity access for more than 90 million citizens. There’s still a lot of work to be done. Although grid capacity has increased from approximately 3,000 MW to just over 4,000 MW, it remains far below the Federal government’s pre-privatisation target for NESI in 2020, which was 40,000 MW.

But it is not all gloom and doom, as the country has made some commendable strides in the smart metering drive — catalysing positive changes in the nation’s energy sector.

Smart metering, championed by Mojec, plays a crucial role in reshaping the relationship between consumers and utilities. These intelligent devices enable seamless communication, allowing Distribution Companies (Discos) to monitor activities and enabling consumers to purchase energy tokens conveniently.

The outcome is the elimination of estimated billing, ensuring that consumers are billed only for the energy they actually use. Utilities, on the other hand, benefit from increased revenue, reduced energy theft, and a more efficient approach to customer interactions. Through its leadership in smart metering solutions, Mojec seeks to not only address the immediate challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) but also contribute to the global conversation on sustainable energy practices.

The Milestone of over 2,000,000 Installations

Mojec’s unwavering dedication to this vision is evident through its recent milestone achievement of installing over 2,000,000 meters across Nigeria. This accomplishment holds more significance than just numbers; it represents a concrete step towards closing the metering gap and ushering in an era of efficient energy consumption. As the world grapples with the necessity for accurate and transparent energy measurement, this achievement serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the potential of smart metering on a significant scale.

While Nigeria possesses the capacity to generate more electricity, persistent issues like chronic underinvestment in transmission and distribution still exist. Mojec’s vision is crystal clear—aiming to ensure that between 80 to 95 percent of Nigerians gain access to meters in the coming years. This ambitious goal aligns with the creation of comprehensive customer profiles and the delivery of personalised, value-added services to meet individual needs.

Diversification for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Mojec’s commitment to driving sustainable energy practices extends beyond its flagship achievements in smart metering. The company has strategically diversified its presence in the power industry, showcasing a forward-thinking approach towards eco-friendliness and sustainability. Among its notable initiatives is Virtutis Solaris, a renewable energy subsidiary that stands at the forefront of combating energy poverty and promoting environmentally conscious power solutions. Through Virtutis Solaris, Mojec is actively contributing to a greener future by harnessing the potential of renewable resources.

Mojec Plastics, with a daily production capacity of 200,000 units, specialises in manufacturing meter boxes and accessories, serving both local and pan-African markets. Meter Service Hub (MSH) addresses technical challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, contributing to marketing, sales, and partnerships with Distribution Companies and other stakeholders. Powergenie focuses on smaller communities, such as estates, introducing innovative vending systems for efficient energy management.

Empowering the Nation for Growth

Beyond the provision of smart meters and sustainable energy options, Mojec’s vision extends to catalysing a profound ripple effect across the business, social, and holistic landscape of the nation. By ensuring widespread access to smart meters, Mojec is not just revolutionising energy consumption; it is sowing the seeds for economic growth.

Accurate and transparent energy transactions, made possible through smart metering, foster a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. This empowerment is not confined to the corporate realm; it permeates society, offering individuals and communities the tools to make informed energy decisions. The societal impact is evident in improved living standards, as transparent billing reduces financial burdens on households.

Moreover, by embracing innovation in the energy sector, Mojec is contributing to the nation’s technological advancement, positioning Nigeria on the global map as a leader in smart and sustainable energy solutions. Mojec’s holistic approach to empowerment transcends the confines of the energy sector but is a vital contribution to a brighter and more empowered future for the nation.

Chantelle Abdul is Group Managing Director/CEO of MOJEC International