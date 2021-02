Working in his father’s farmland on a sunny Monday morning, Kwesi Owusi got a call from a friend who told him to rush down to the neighbouring town in Kumasi. The government had flagged off the construction of a 143km road in the area, to be financed partly from $63.4 million loan collected from international…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login