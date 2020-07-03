Nigerian banks bleed amid world’s highest cash reserves
This Central Bank is headed the wrong way – ex-deputy governor
For every N100 deposit held by Nigerian commercial banks, about N60 idles away with the central bank as regulatory reserves earning zero interest. This means lower profitability for lenders and then stifling access to finance for millions of small businesses in Africa’s largest economy. BusinessDay investigation also revealed that for some banks, the portion of…
Comments are closed.