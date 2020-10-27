BusinessDay
#EndSARS: Investors re-price insurance stocks as claims spike after protest

… market to be largely directed by expected earnings results

insurance stocks

Investors are beginning to reduce their equity stake in some of Nigeria’s listed insurance companies following record loss situation expected to arise from #EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums across the country. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Insurance Index, which provides an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the insurance sector, was seen among other…

