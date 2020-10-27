Nigeria urged to position self to benefit from $20trn IOT global economy

Nigeria has been advised to position itself to play in the estimated $20 trillion Internet of Things ( IoT) global economy that is about to unfold, Oluwole Adetuyi, managing director, Swift Telephone Network, has said.

Adetuyi gave the advice while announcing the launch, by Swift Telephone Network (STN), of its Landlines telephone which was popular in various parts of the country before the introduction of Global System for Mobile Communications ( GSM) into Nigeria’s telecommunications market.

He said that the 01343…. network is a separate entity and is not in any way related to the internet service provider, Swift 4G, being offered by the communication company.

Adetuyi assured that the company is poised to providing telephone services that transit beyond the limit of the already known Landlines framework as it will provide the users with the opportunity to manage modern telecommunication features, with expanding features of their voice solution.

He exuded confidence that the newly introduced product will put a smile on users’ faces.

The managing director also assured that the product would enable user flexible preference that would allow subscribers to manage the volume of inbound and outbound calls, sets limits to external calls and consequently helps households and SMEs control communication budget.

While giving insights into the features of the products, he said, they include it hosts private branch exchange ( PBX) that will give small businesses dexterity of big corporate players, while the big players with existing PBX do not need to change things as STN technology is highly compatible.

He added that SME feature and the multiple device extension functionalities make it possible to initiate and receive calls anytime, anywhere and on any device with dedicated support and easy connection.

“This is like carrying your office table phone with you everywhere you go,” he said.

According to him, the product is being reintroduced to businesses and homes to ease the challenges that are being faced in the course of communication with one another.

Adetuyi, who said that Landlines still exist in developed nations of the world, explained that internet and fixed telephony are the building blocks for machine to machine and machine to human seamless communication that is already building up around the world.