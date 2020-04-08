The Sabre Awards Winner Modion Communications

We are pleased to inform you that two of our campaigns in 2019 have won the globally-acclaimed SABRE Awards Africa 2020, the most coveted prize in Public Relations.

The Agency joins 16 (Sixteen) other PR agencies across Africa awarded 35 Diamond and Gold trophies in the 2020 African SABRE Awards competition. We are also among the six agencies on the continent to pick two awards in this year’s edition of the Saber Awards.

PRovoke Media which manages the Sabre Awards in partnership with the African Public Relations Association (ARPA) said it received 150 entries from agencies across Africa.

Our gripping teaser activation for Leadway Assurance, tagged #SeeFinish, was adjudged the winner for THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN BRAND-BUILDING. This category featured competitive entries from Nigeria’s LSF| PR’s Darling X LFW19 campaign and Ogilvy Africa’s Wings To Fly campaign for Equity Group PLC of Kenya, both of which received the Sabre Certificate of Excellence.

The Agency’s multi-layer crisis management strategy for Gokada, Nigeria’s leading mobility firm, tagged #Gokada2.0, was the Agency’s second entry for the competition. The campaign emerged winner of THE SABRE AWARD FOR SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT category, beating leading agencies from Kenya and Ghana.

Kenya’s Levanter Africa and 5ive Africa’s joint entry, “Impact Report: From Promise To Reality” for M-KOPA Solar and Ghana’s Touchpoint Magna Carta campaign for MTN GHANA received the Sabre Certificate of Excellence for the category.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua said the award which puts his Agency on the African spotlight is a reward for the creative ingenuity of the Agency’s young and vibrant team.

“I am proud to receive the news of the Sabre Awards, Africa’s most respected prize for public relations performance. It is even more satisfying that in our first attempt at contesting at the Sabre Awards, all our two entries, of the 150 entries submitted across Africa, topped their respective categories. Both incredible outcomes are an indication of our superior strategic and creative capabilities.

“In just five years of establishing the Agency, Modion Communications is already on its way to actualising its vision of African dominance. I thank Leadway Assurance and Gokada for the opportunities to demonstrate our ingenuity.”

Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya, the President of African Public Relations Association (APRA) Stated: “The Sabre Awards Africa is in line with one of our cardinal goals of mainstreaming Africa into global public relations practice and reckoning. By our arrangement, winning entries from Africa automatically qualify for the SABRE Awards Europe. So there is still the possibility of even more glory on the way.”

Also, Paul Holmes, chair of the SABRE jury said: “The theme of ‘Africa Rising’ has come to the fore in recent years, and nowhere is it more true than in the public relations world, where the quantity of work has been increasing, and the quality has been improving for the past few years. What we saw this year was a really encouraging blend of winning campaigns by multinationals and local agencies, not only in South Africa but across the region.”