Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) presents ” The business of music in the digital space” webinar

Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN ) to announce deployment of Tracking, Monitoring and Distribution Technology.

MCSN becomes one of the leading CMOs in Africa to deploy Tracking, monitoring and distribution technology for copyrights administration.

The Tracking and monitoring Technology will be deployed by MCSN to measure actual usage of musical content across digital and analog platforms in real time and assist in carrying out distributions in the most efficient, transparent and equitable way.

The technology will allow creators of musical works to monitor the usage of their content on Radio Stations , TV stations (Satellite and Analog), Digital Service Providers and Retail outlets like (event venues, Clubs, Hotels, Restaurants etc)

MCSN is the owner, assignee and exclusive licensee of copyright in the largest repertoire of musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria, a Collective Management Organization (CMO) Licensed/approved by the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) and as adjudicated upon by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria to licence copyright; collect Royalties from users of musical works and sound recordings for onward distribution to Right owners

Host: Mayo Ayilaran, CEO MCSN

Others on the panel:

John Asein, (DG NCC)

Keke Ogungbe (Record label)

Faith History (Tech Expert/ Moderator)

Seyi Shay (Music Artist)

Godwin Tom (Artist Manager)

Waje (Music Artist)

Rugged Man (Music Artist)

Discussions will center around the urgent need to translate the Nigerian Music Industry into a digital ecosystem.

Deployment of Tracking and Monitoring technology to enable CMO to be efficient in Royalty collection and distribution

Benefits of Rights management