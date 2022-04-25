Nigeria’s logistics start-up launches AMATNow in Turkey

Nigeria’s logistics start-up has launched a new logistics service and online delivery app, AMATNow, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Founded by Babajide Owolodun, the AMATNow platform aims to enable seamless interaction between buyers and sellers of African groceries, meals, essential products, and other deliverables.

AMATNow, which had been in beta phase since 2021, was launched recently to enable seller visibility, remove the stress of heavy lifting for users, and provide instant shopping options on-demand.

Also, it was launched to provide an inclusive solution to the evident challenges of internal logistics and delivery inaccessibility to a variety of African groceries and products for Africans in Istanbul due to the fragmentary nature of the existing marketplace.

With AMATNow, users can now find the “one-stop solution” to source and deliver African-themed meals, groceries, and household essentials within Istanbul. Likewise, sellers can expand their customer base by leveraging the digital infrastructure and network effects built-in with its operations.

“When we started building this app, our aim was to remove the barriers between home and abroad for members of the African community and lovers of African culture,” Owolodun said.

“We wanted to partner with existing business owners to share some of our branding insights and help deliver the best quality products to users who need them, wherever they may be, and at reasonable prices,” he added.

Indeed, it is this partner-first approach that seems to appeal to a lot of the attendees at the launch event. Further speaking at the Istanbul African Business Hub (IABH), he highlighted the importance of close collaboration between small business owners, technologists, and brand strategists in disrupting brick-n-mortar industries and scaling up the new tech business ecosystem in Istanbul.

The AMATNow app is available for both iOS and Android users to download on the mobile app store. The three-tier categories of users, sellers, and riders have the option to register using their email ID.

Once registration is complete, users can proceed to make orders for their favorite products and witness the automated tracking of their delivery in real-time with a map provided in the app. Sellers and riders are also duly confirmed to kick start after a brief onboarding process.